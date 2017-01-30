Poll: Do you tell your parents everything?

Have you ever been in a situation where you want to tell your parents everything but you just can’t? I sure have a lot of times, and I don’t always know what the right thing to do is. After 9 (almost 10) years of experience, I have learned there are times when kids should not tell their parents anything. It may feel really bad not telling your parents a lot of stuff, but sometimes you just need to keep your thoughts and experiences to yourself. I know this might seem like lying or it might feel really bad, but this is just a white lie.

Lying to your parents is really not good, but sometimes you have to do it for your own sake. There are certain conversations and topics that would just lead to getting your phone taken away or nonstop yelling all night long. In conclusion, some people say you should tell your parents everything. Is that true? I don’t know.

I surveyed fourth- and fifth-graders in my school to find out what they thought. Out of 55 students, 37 said they don’t tell their parents everything. Only 18 said they do tell their parents everything. Overall, I recommend that it is important to be honest so your parents can help you. In the end, “Honesty is the best policy!”