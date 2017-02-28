Poll: Is it harder to tell a hurtful truth?

We have all had to tell the truth even though the truth hurts sometimes. To figure out if it is harder to tell the truth to a best friend if it hurts, we asked 100 kids in our school. Here are the results.

Yes, It is harder: 69

No, it is not harder: 31

As you can see many kids think it harder to tell the truth to a best friend if it hurts. We think most kids said it is harder because you could really hurt your friend. But we think the reason kids said no is because maybe they had experiences with telling their friends something that may hurt them in some ways, and it wasn’t that hard for them to tell the truth. We have told our friends something that hurt, they got mad and nobody likes it when friends get mad at one another.