Poll results: What makes kids happy?

We asked 50 fourth-grade students at our school to answer this question: You can only be happy if you have . . . ? We spent time during recess one day asking lots of kids for their opinion. The answers are a bit surprising!

Here are the top five answers: Dogs came in first as being the most popular, with most of the votes. People really love their pups! The runner-up was family, with the second most votes. Our parents would be proud of us! To round out the top five came electronics, candy and friends.

It was surprising to see that only two kids mentioned money. One kid said he would only be happy if he had a lightsaber. He might never be happy.