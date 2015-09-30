'Poppy the Pirate Dog' is back!

I read the book "Poppy the Pirate Dog and the Missing Treasure," by Liz Kessler (Candlewick Press). Poppy and her friends are putting on a special show for Tim and Suzy's mom because it is her birthday. Some of my favorite parts are when they are building the ship for the show and finding the treasure. The main character is Poppy the dog. Some other characters are Suzy and Tim, Mr. and Mrs. Roy, and Missy the turtle. It is great for kids 10 and younger.

Rating: 4 smiles