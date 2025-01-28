Things to DoFamily

Little Princess pop-up experience comes to Rockville Centre 

The Little Princess Pop Up, a 90-minute fairy-tale themed entertainment...

Families are encouraged to put on their favorite princess costumes for the Little Princess Pop Up, a 90-minute fairy-tale themed entertainment and dining experience running weekends from Feb. 1 to 23 in Rockville Centre.

Two to three princesses, inspired by Disney movies, will appear at each seating — it might be The Ice Princess, The Mermaid Princess or The Ocean Princess, says Michael Marra, president of Unique Social Events. They will meet-and-greet fans, take photos and mingle with them. "Each princess will perform a song from the movie they are portrayed in," Marra says. And each ticket holder will receive a crown they can take home with them.

Seatings are $30 per person on Saturdays and Sundays at noon, 2, 4 and 6 p.m. An a-la-carte menu will be available; daytime items might include, for instance, Belgian waffles and later menus chicken fingers, burgers and more. Approximately 60 people can be accommodated at each seating, Marra says.

WHEN | WHERE Little Princess Pop Up, weekends Feb. 1 to Feb. 23, The Ainsworth event space, 210 Merrick Rd., Rockville Centre

COST $30 per person (food and drinks are a la carte)

MORE INFO littleprincesspopup.com

Beth Whitehouse

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.


