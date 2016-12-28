Put your best dancing foot forward
Dance is all about creativity and having fun. Here are some tips for you to be the best:
- Don’t forget to bring water so when you get hot you can cool yourself down. Without water you will get dehydrated and pass out.
- Wear the right clothes before you go to dance. Do not wear jeans or heavy clothing. Always stretch before you start dancing.
- Listen to your teacher when she or he is speaking.
- Listen to the song or practice at home so you can get better and know what to do at the recital.
- If you fall, get right back up and keep going. Make everyone proud.
- Do not bully the other dancers.
- When your costume comes in, always try it on so when you get to your recital it won’t be too tight or too loose.
- Do not be afraid or nervous on the stage for your recital. If you mess up, your parents will still be proud of you.
- Last but not least, after your performance remember to follow your teacher when you go to your seat.