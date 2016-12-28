Put your best dancing foot forward

Dance is all about creativity and having fun. Here are some tips for you to be the best:

Don’t forget to bring water so when you get hot you can cool yourself down. Without water you will get dehydrated and pass out.

Wear the right clothes before you go to dance. Do not wear jeans or heavy clothing. Always stretch before you start dancing.

Listen to your teacher when she or he is speaking.

Listen to the song or practice at home so you can get better and know what to do at the recital.

If you fall, get right back up and keep going. Make everyone proud.

Do not bully the other dancers.

When your costume comes in, always try it on so when you get to your recital it won’t be too tight or too loose.

Do not be afraid or nervous on the stage for your recital. If you mess up, your parents will still be proud of you.

Last but not least, after your performance remember to follow your teacher when you go to your seat.