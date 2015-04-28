Quinipet Camp and Retreat Center: A peaceful place to learn

Camp Quinipet has 25 acres on the rocky north shores of Shelter Island, and it has been there for more than 60 years. This majestic, spiritual, historic and peaceful retreat and camp is all about "honesty, faith, love, humility and courage."

Quinipet is a retreat and summer camp. Quinipet offers experiences for people of all ages, which include bonding and building of trust between friends, classmates, teachers and family, and understanding and respecting eastern Long Island's environment and ecosystems.

And most of all, the guests of Quinipet learn about the beauty and grace of the Catholic religion. Students and parents can learn more about one another and become closer. Students also have an opportunity to become more appreciative of our planet during a three-mile hike.

In 2006, Quinipet became self-supporting. The 19 buildings at the camp were built between 1882 and 1965. Anyone can come to the summer camp or come for a retreat to learn or relax. They have a sleepaway camp, day camp and sailing adventures. Visit them online: quinipet.org