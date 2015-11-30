Radio City Christmas Spectacular

Wow! What a show! We went to the opening day performance of “The Radio City Christmas Show Spectacular,” recently. It is a must see. We were given the opportunity to see the Rockettes and many other talented actors in a show that will impress just about anyone. There are 14 scenes in total, and each was better than the last. The show lasted 90 minutes with no intermission and we all agreed it was just the right amount of time.

Some of the best scenes included the audience wearing 3D glasses (scene 2) when we could ride with Santa in his sleigh from the North Pole to New York City. The living nativity scene describing the firt Christmas was amazing as well. We were able to see a real live camel, donkey, and a few sheep. Santa was great throughout the show and really spoke from the heart. The Rockettes were so talented and danced so perfectly.

We wish there were more 3D effects throughout the show because that was really interesting and fun. It felt like a roller coaster when we were on Santa’s sleigh.

The show really puts you in the holiday season. Christmas is a special time of year, and this show reminds us of this. We all wish to go back some day. You should get your tickets! Shows run daily through Jan. 1.

Before the show, as reporters, we were able to go backstage and meet with Santa and see him warming up his voice for the performance. He asked us about our Christmas wishes. It just made our day even better!

Rating: 5 smiles