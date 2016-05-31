Remembering Grandpa, my best friend

Me and my grandpa, Angel Cerna, were best friends. He was there when I had my first baptism and I still have some pictures of us on that day.

Whenever I slept over, I got to sleep with his surgery pillow. And on the day after, when we got up in morning, we used to get McDonald’s.

One time, he went with us to Shea Stadium to watch the Mets play, and he is a Yankees fan! That just shows you what great buddies we were.

I always have a birthday party in the summer and he never missed one. I also remember us going shopping together and him telling me: “Get whatever you want.” One year, I got a toy basketball hoop.

The last time I saw him healthy was Labor Day. When he came to the party, I remember he did not eat and I just wanted to sit there on his lap. I said bye and then he left us.