Rip currents: What to teach your kids

Earlier this month, a family caught in a riptide in Panama City Beach, Florida, got lucky when dozens of other beachgoers formed a human chain to bring them safely back to shore.

Getting caught in a riptide — technically a rip current — can be deadly, and it’s best to teach kids what to do if they get caught in one. A rip current is a narrow channel of water that rushes from the shore back to sea; it flows quickly out and can carry swimmers along with it. Rip currents are sometimes identifiable because they may look choppier, foamier or milkier than the water around them, or they may be a slightly different color than the surrounding water because sand is mixing in, says Tom Donovan, supervising lifeguard at Robert Moses State Park.

Here’s what to do if caught in one: