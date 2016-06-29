Roblox has tons of games to play online

Roblox (roblox.com) is a website with thousands of games inside it. There is a search bar so you can find a game you want to play. You can search almost anything. If the thing you searched is unavailable, the words “no search results” will pop up on your screen.

Roblox is a multiplayer online game. It is fun because there are so many games to try. You can also make an account (check with your parents on this!). With an account you can change your character and send friend requests to other players. Whenever they’re playing online you can join their game. You can buy clothes and other things at the catalog with Robux. You can also buy cards that give you Robux. You can make your own game on Roblox Studio. There are so many objects to choose from. You can play Roblox on an Xbox, a computer or a mobile device.