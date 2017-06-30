Sag Harbor’s Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre hosts summer shows

See a puppeteer bring cardboard to life with the help of the audience on July 13, in the first of seven remaining shows this summer at The Goat on a Boat Puppet Theatre in Sag Harbor.

Puppeteer Brad Schur makes cardboard into elaborate puppet characters — help him choose superpowers, train animal sidekicks and more in “Cardboard Explosion!”

On July 27, puppets tell the story of Old Mother Hubbard and her beloved dog in “The Comical Adventures of Old Mother Hubbard.”

On July 29, the mythical town of Hamelin tries to solve its dancing rat problem in the updated adaptation of the traditional folk tale “The Pied Piper.”

On Aug. 17, it’s time for the perennial favorite “The Wizard of Oz.” In this performance, the Wicked Witch of the West is “delightfully silly.”

On Aug. 19, the classic “Sleeping Beauty” is retold.

On Aug. 26, “Word Play” has audience members interact with vowels and visit a Word Zoo full of surprises.

On Sept. 2, “Tommy’s Space Adventure” features a boy whose wish comes true when he meets a real space alien named Zeenon.

Each show starts at 11 a.m. and costs $15 cash at the box office, $18 for credit card or online purchase. Theater is at 1 Bay St., Sag Harbor. For more information or tickets, call 631-725-9500 or visit baystreet.org