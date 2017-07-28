Sailing, swimming and fishing at the Babylon Yacht Club

I have been a member of the Babylon Yacht Club for three years. It is located at the foot of Eaton Lane in West Islip. It is a great place to spend the summer.

One very fun activity at the yacht club is sailing. There are sailing lessons twice a week and regattas (sailboat races) on Wednesdays and Fridays. On Fridays, you compete with other yacht clubs from all over Long Island. On Wednesdays, you compete with people from the Babylon Yacht Club only.

Sailing is my favorite activity. I started taking lessons two years ago, and today I am able to skipper my own boat. In my first race as skipper, I came in third place.

Another great thing to do at the yacht club is the swim team. There is practice every weekday and a swim meet once a week. Most of the swim meets are at other yacht clubs. The swim team is great exercise and a lot of fun.

One more popular activity is fishing. There is a big T-shaped dock at the yacht club where everyone goes fishing. Everyone fishes for snappers off the dock. People also go crabbing all the time. Most people use crab traps and leave them in the water for a few hours. Other people use nets and catch crabs off the side of the dock.

There are so many other fun things to do at the club including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, pool parties and even outdoor movies.