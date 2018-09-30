Sailing the high seas

Sailing is super fun. At first it takes a little getting used to, but after a while you feel like you could do it in your sleep.

I sail at the Sayville Yacht Club in Blue Point. On Friday the club holds a junior regatta. A regatta is a sailing competition. At the regatta you have to sail around three marked buoys. After you race around the buoys, you sail to the finish line. There are three races. I have an award from participating in the regattas.

You might be thinking that the yacht club sounds all fancy and stuck-up, but to be a part of the yacht club you really have to help out and go to the events. I helped out at one of the work parties. I worked with my mom and I helped plant the flowers.

This year the club really wants to get kids involved. I love to sail and help out at the club. I hope you enjoyed reading about the way I spend most of the summer and parts of the fall on the water.

Ursula Gavan and Gina Romano’s fourth-grade class, Sunrise Drive Elementary School, Sayville