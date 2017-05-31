Scholastic Summer Reading Road Trip coming to New Hyde Park

To get kids excited about the 2017 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge, which is open to anyone, Scholastic is sponsoring a Summer Reading Road Trip. An RV will visit 50 U.S. cities through the summer, and the students at the Denton Avenue School in New Hyde Park are scheduled to be the only Long Island stop, on May 31.

The RV will be at the school from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. for a “pop-up” reading festival. Denton Avenue students will meet author Tracey West (Pokémon chapter books) and characters Clifford the Big Red Dog and Geronimo Stilton, and participate in reading activities.

All parents can sign up kids for the 2017 Scholastic Summer Reading Challenge, a free program, at scholastic.com/summer. Families can visit the site to access free resources, including summer reading book lists across all ages in English and Spanish. Throughout the summer, kids can log their reading minutes and unlock digital rewards.

Families can track the RV at scholastic.com/summerroadtrip.