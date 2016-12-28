School survey says kids like to play soccer most

I surveyed kids in my school about their favorite sport to watch and favorite to play. The most popular sport to play is soccer. Kids love to play soccer because it is a fast game and everyone is included in almost every play. The least favorite is tied between basketball and hockey.

The most popular to watch is tied between football and baseball. With the Super Bowl right around the corner and the playoffs underway, football is even more popular now. The least popular is basketball. It is tough to root for our home teams because they are not as good as Golden State and Cleveland.

In 2017 I think soccer might not be the favorite to play. I think baseball will be, especially if the Mets and Yankees have better seasons this year.