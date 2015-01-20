'Searching for Super' review

Do you like comic books? Do you like long stories? If so, then I have a great book for you. "Searching for Super" by Marion Jensen (Harper) is a book about a super family. They fight crime and protect the citizens in their town. In the story their worst enemies (the Joneses) are on the loose. They have to team up with the Johnsons (the other super family) to defeat them. They have to keep their superpowers a secret so that the Joneses won't find them, and they can't go to regular places like the supermarket or the mall. I enjoyed this book a lot. It is a fun action novel and if you choose to read it, I know you won't be disappointed.