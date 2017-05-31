Shopkins Macaron Café pop-up in NYC to launch World Vacation

June 1 is a big day for Shopkins fans — that’s when they can reserve a spot for the Shopkins Macaron Café pop-up experience to celebrate the launch of the collectible’s eighth season, World Vacation.

The café, which is entirely free, will debut in Manhattan June 17-19 at 35 N. Moore St. in TriBeCa. Fans can reserve their one-hour spot by visiting shopkinscafe.com beginning June 1 at 8 p.m. (the tickets go on sale at night, so it doesn’t interfere with getting kids ready for school).

World Vacation hits retail stores in June. The first wave of Shopkins: World Vacation celebrates Europe, with new Shopkins and Shoppies characters inspired by France, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and more.

The Parisian-themed pop-up café in New York City is modeled after one of the newest play sets, the Oh La La Macaron Café. Fans can enjoy macarons, check out the new World Vacation product line and walk away with exclusive swag.