Snowstorm safety tips

Has your family ever gotten stuck in a snowstorm? Here are some ways to stay safe. Stay inside while the storm is going on. Make sure you have batteries, food and flashlights. Also, do not use a lot of electricity during a storm in case a telephone pole falls down and your electronics suddenly freeze or shut off. Plus, you should always help your neighbors. By helping them, you can possibly save lives. Once the storm is over, you can ask your parents if it is OK to go outside. Then you can build a snow fort and have fun. (Do not throw snowballs at your parents, ha!) Good luck.