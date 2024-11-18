Things to DoFamily

Splish Splash in Calverton adding new kiddie water park for 2025 season

Splish Splash plans to add a new kiddie area for the 2025 season.  Credit: Splish Splash

By Melissa Azofeifamelissa.azofeifa@newsday.com

Start counting down the days until next summer: A new  kids' water playground will debut at Splish Splash in Calverton in 2025 as the park rings in its 35th summer on Long Island. 

The addition, geared toward children aged 1 to 6, will be tricked out with three new water slides, a dump bucket and six interactive spray features. "It’ll be an extension of our Kiddie Cove area," says Danielle Trombetta, Splish Splash’s director of marketing. This is the main  upgrade planned for next season, Trombetta adds. The park declined to disclose the cost of the upgrade.

The yet-to-be-named attraction area will join Splish Splash's existing Kiddie Cove, which has an octopus pool where children can play and swing on the tentacles of a jumbo octopus. The Cove also includes Pirates Cove, an interactive ship where kids can play with water cannons, climb ropes and enjoy slides, and a yellow submarine slide. There are also three existing kiddie water slides for children at the park.

The new attraction will be found next to the park's Giant Twister ride, which is comprised of three giant body slides that dump riders into a pool.

Though the  kiddie water playground will set out to entertain youngsters, there is still fun to be had for thrill seekers. Set to return next season is one of the newest rides, Hyperlight, which launched in 2022 and takes riders through a full sensory experience with light and sound while they enjoy the sensation of going down a water slide. The park will also offer a full lineup of events including Shark in the Park, Hero Appreciation Week and the Father’s Day Flop.

Splish Splash typically reopens for the season ahead of Memorial Day weekend, though a set date for 2025 has not yet been determined. 

Melissa Azofeifa

Melissa Azofeifa is a restaurants reporter with Newsday's FeedMe team. Having grown up on Long Island, she loves talking about food and its impact on culture. A graduate of Stony Brook Univeristy, she joined Newsday in the fall of 2024.

