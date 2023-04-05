Spring break fun for Long Island teens: Adventure Park, Glow Golf

Getting tweens and teens to buy into “family time” can be a challenge. Here are five ideas that might get them to put away the phones and interact with mom and dad during spring break:

Adventure Park at Long Island

Families can climb into the trees together at the Adventure Park at Long Island in Wheatley Heights. Credit: Adventure Park at Long Island/Adventure Park at Long Island

Show your kids you’ve still got it by climbing into the trees with them at Adventure Park at Long Island. The ropes climbing park, which recently reopened for the season, will have daytime hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday next week for spring break, and be open until 9 p.m. on Friday. Cost is $59 for ages 7 to 13 and $69 for ages 14 and older for three hours of climbing. Courses are color-coded by level of challenge. The park is also open on Good Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Easter Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 75 Colonial Springs Rd. East Gate, Wheatley Heights; 631-983-3844, myadventurepark.com.

Glow Golf

Grab a club and ball and play indoor, glow-in-the-dark mini golf at Glow Golf at Roosevelt Field Mall. Tackle 27 holes per round; players can go around twice, says Wilson Wimberly, general manager. “It’s quite a marathon; kids love it,” he says. Glow Golf is on the basement level with entry from the mall. After playing, grab a meal at the food court, where everybody can choose what they like to eat. And, of course, there’s always shopping. Glow Golf will be open during mall hours for spring break week, Wimberly says. Cost is $13 per adult, $11 per child 5 to 12, and $8 for age 4 and younger. 630 Old Country Rd., Garden City; 516-747-3682, simon.com/mall/roosevelt-field/stores/glow-golf.

“Mesmerica”

Mesmerica is a musical and visual show at the Vanderbilt Planetarium, with James Hood. Credit: Mesmerica/Mesmerica

Tweens and teens who love music may enjoy “Mesmerica,” a combined visual and musical experience at the Vanderbilt Planetarium. “Mesmerica” is a play on the words Mesmerize and America, says Dave Bush, planetarium director. “Its focus is to help people relax and transcend from our everyday experience,” he says. “It’s a stress reliever. You’re looking up and you’re immersed in all kinds of 3D artwork.” The hourlong show, inspired by the music of Grammy nominated composer and percussionist James Hood, runs April 7, 8, 14 and 15 at 5 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 per person for students with ID and $34 for adults. 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport; 631-854-5579, tickets.mesmerica.com.

RPM Raceway Farmingdale

Families can race each other at the indoor Go-Kart track at RPM Raceway in Farmingdale. Credit: RPM Raceway/RPM Raceway

What family doesn’t like a little lighthearted competition? At RPM Raceway Farmingdale, family members can climb into electric indoor Go-Karts and race each other around a track. Each race is $30 per person, entails 13 to 16 laps and lasts eight to 10 minutes. After the race, stick around to compete in the arcade, at the pool tables and in mini-bowling for additional fees. RPM Raceway is at 40 Daniel St., 631-752-7223, rpmraceway.com.

Rage Room Long Island

What tween or teen wouldn’t love mom and dad’s permission to take a sledgehammer to a TV screen or throw a glass against a wall? Families can have fun being destructive together at the recently opened Rage Room Long Island. Dress in the full-body, hazmat team-like onesie, don gloves and a helmet, choose your weapon of not-so-mass destruction and have a smashing time. The kids can select the music, lighting and fictional mission. Cost is $40 to $60 per person depending on time spent and number of people, and rooms can accommodate up to six. Participants must be older than 12; the best part is the kids can’t opt to go without you because everyone younger than 18 must be accompanied by an adult. 978 Middle Country Rd., Selden; 631-880-7772, rageroomli.com.