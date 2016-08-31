Stand-up paddleboarding is fun, relaxing water activity

One of my favorite hobbies is stand-up paddleboarding. If you haven’t seen a paddleboard, it looks like a surfboard, but you stand on it and use a paddle to get around. It is an activity that is relaxing and allows you to see beautiful views from the water!

The first time I went stand-up paddleboarding, I was with my older cousin. I sat down on the board, and he stood up and paddled us around his canal. I was really nervous when the board started to shake because the water got a little rough. But I got used to it, and I was not afraid anymore.

The next time, I had a board all to myself. I went to the Connetquot River. I put on my life jacket and slid the board into the water. As I paddled, I felt so free. I went faster and faster and then, clunk, I fell in! Thankfully, I wasn’t hurt. I got back up on the board, stood up and paddled back to my boat.

If you don’t have your own paddleboard, don’t let that stop you from trying out this amazing water activity. There are many places on Long Island to rent a stand-up paddleboard. You can rent them by the hour, day or week. Stand-up paddleboarding is one of the most spectacular activities I have ever done, so try it!

Three websites for rentals: