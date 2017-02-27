Stony Brook’s University Orchestra to perform at Staller Center

The University Orchestra, a 70-member all-student ensemble of undergraduate students from Stony Brook University, will present its Annual Family Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Staller Center for the Arts Main Stage.

The one-hour concert titled “The Magic of Music,” with conductor Susan Deaver, features pianist Emily Ramonetti, winner of the 2016 Stony Brook University Pre-College Concerto Competition. Emily, who is a senior at Northport High School, will perform the 1st movement of Shostakovich’s “Piano Concert No. 2” with the University Orchestra.

Also included in the concert are orchestra pieces that humorously showcase the orchestra, including Saint-Saens’ “Danse Bacchanale,” Mozart’s overture to “The Magic Flute,” works by two America composers — Alfred Reed and George Whitefield Chadwick — and a tribute to Leonard Bernstein with a performance of selections from “West Side Story.”

Tickets are all $5 and are on sale at the Staller Center Box Office, 631-632-ARTS. For more information, call 631-632-7330 or visit stonybrook.edu/music