Stuck inside? 5 fun family-friendly things to do

Whether the kids are off from school or you're stuck inside because of snow or rain, you may be looking for easy things to do that the whole family can enjoy.

According to Jordan Reid, author of "Ramshackle Glam: The New Mom's Haphazard Guide to (Almost) Having It All" (Running Press, $19), the key to having a fun, entertaining day indoors is making sure you're prepared ahead of time. Here, she offers a survival guide with entertaining crafts, games and more to do when you are stuck inside.

1. Make easy (no-bake) Oreo truffles. Prep for a day indoors by stocking up on Oreos, cream cheese and chocolate chips ahead of time to make this kid-friendly treat, suggested Reid. "Just crush a 16-ounce package of cookies, mush in an 8-ounce package of cream cheese and roll the mixture into 1-inch balls," she said. Dip the balls in melted chocolate and set on wax paper to dry. "You can also add toppings such as coconut, crushed nuts and sprinkles."

2. Create your own snow globes. Kids will love to design and personalize their own snow globes, said Reid. Here's what you'll need to prep: small jars with sealing lids (Mason jars or jam jars work well), liquid glycerin, distilled water, glitter or faux snow (available at craft stores) and some found objects (small toys and ornaments, branches or pinecones work well). "To make your snow globe, use Krazy Glue to affix the object of your choice to the inside of the jar's lid," she said. "Fill the jar with distilled water, then add a couple of drops of glycerin and a couple of spoonfuls of glitter or faux snow. Screw on the lid with the object attached, flip over and let the snow fly."

3. Make your own movie theater. First, add family-friendly movies to your Netflix queue or stock up on your kids' favorite DVDs. "Create a super-cozy viewing space by laying a bunch of pillows on the living room floor (bonus points if you also use sheets to create a fort)," said Reid. "Pop some popcorn and settle in to watch as many movies as your attention spans can handle." Choose winter-themed movies such as "Ice Age," "March Of The Penguins," "Home Alone," "Happy Feet" and "The Chronicles Of Narnia."

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

4. Whip up some personal pizzas. Stock up on frozen whole-wheat pizza dough, tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella and vegetables in preparation for the storm or when you know you're going to be stuck inside. "Move the dough to the refrigerator to defrost the night before," she said. "Your kids can roll out the dough and let each of your kids tailor the toppings to his or her liking -- veggie faces are encouraged!"

5. Star in your own music video. Before time, download a bunch of your kids' favorite songs. "On the day your kids are off from school or during a snowstorm, break out the camera and get to work on making some epic family videos," she said. "If you want to get fancy, you can use a simple editing program like iMovie to cut together your masterpiece -- but really, watching your toddler shimmy to 'I Like To Move It' is probably all the entertainment you'll need."