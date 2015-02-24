Stuck on Super Wikki Stix

Wikki Stix are wax sticks that you can make into anything you want. You can make a bird or a sun or even a lollipop. But Super Wikki Stix are special. Each is 3 feet tall. They come in pink, purple, green, red, orange, blue, yellow and black. Every Super container has 48 Wikki Stix.

Did you know that you don't need glue for them to stick on? There is no mess with Wikki Stix. They stick automatically, so parents will like them, too.

Although they have a smell to them, they are so much fun to use. Boys and girls can both use them with a little bit of imagination. If you want to, you can cut them, roll them into a ball or do what you want. You also don't have to keep buying them; they are reusable. They're one-of-a-kind creatables.

If you go to: wikkistix.com, they have How To videos.

Kids, get ready to create.