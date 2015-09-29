Students can enter Halloween-themed art contest

Student artists from Kindergarten through high school can enter Halloween-inspired artwork in the fourth annual "Nightmare on Main Street" competition of the Huntington Arts Council. The deadline for entry is Oct. 2. Artwork must be available for display from Oct. 16 to 31 at the Arts Council gallery at 213 Main St., Huntington.

Pieces can be dark, light-hearted or scary. They can be of any medium, including but not limited to acrylic, oil, watercolor, pastel, drawings, mixed media, sculpture, photography and collage. However, there is a size limitation of 28 inches wide x 36 inches high including frame; sculpture height shouldn't exceed 6 feet.

There's a $25 entry fee for up to two entries by the same artist. Additional entries by the same artist are $5 each. Artists will be notified of results by Oct. 9; a costume party reception is 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 30. Prizes of $50 each will be awarded in two categories: Senior Division (grades 9-12) and Junior division (grades 8 and below).

For entry information visit huntingtonarts.org or call 631-271-8423.

