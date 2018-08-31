Tips to help you study

Have you ever studied something, and when it came time for the test you totally forgot what you studied? It’s like it went in one ear and out the other. That has happened to me so many times. Well, here are tips that might help you remember what you studied. With the new school year starting next week, it is important to get off to a good start and have great study habits. Here is what works for me:

WRITE IT DOWN You should write down what you are studying, especially the important facts. When you write things down, it helps you remember them more clearly.

READ IT ALOUD If you want to remember your notes, try reading them aloud. This will help you remember them better because you are seeing and hearing what you are reading.

LISTEN TO MUSIC Listening to music helps get rid of stress and anxiety that everyone has when it comes to studying for tests. Everyone has their own choice, but for me, classical music is the best way to go.

PICK A SPECIAL PLACE If you have a special place to study, it will make a big difference. You should have a desk or table that is clean and big so you can spread your papers out and have a comfortable chair. Also you should have a lamp so it is easier to see.

KNOW YOUR STUDY TIME Everyone is productive at different times of the day. When you study, figure out when you do it best — at night, in the morning or in the middle of the day.

Try each study tip! See which one helps you the most. Use that strategy and maybe pass it to a friend. I hope these study tips will help you do better on tests.