Suitable for framing

Are you thinking of a perfect last-minute gift for your mother for Mother's Day? Well, I am going to tell you how to make a Mother's Day frame. You will need:

Sticks from outside (or fake ones from your local crafts store)

A hot-glue gun

A pair of scissors

A shoe box

A picture of you with your mom

The first thing you will need to do is to cut the side of the shoe box. Cut it as a shape of a square. Then take your picture and hot-glue it onto the shoe-box square.

After that, you take your sticks and cut them so they're the same shape as the glued picture. You are going to want to hot-glue the sticks on the border of the picture. Once it's all dry and ready, you make the stand (leg) so your picture fame can stand up!

After that, you take your hot-glue gun and put a lot of glue on the back of the shoe box and hold the stick (press tightly) and wait about a minute for it to dry!