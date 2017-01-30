Super Bowl: Here are some party ideas

The Super Bowl is a yearly football championship game of two of the top teams in the National Football League, also known as the NFL. This year, Super Bowl LI (51) will be played in Houston. The game will take place Feb. 5. The Super Bowl is the most watched American TV broadcast of the year and the most watched football game in the world.

Super Bowl Sunday is considered by some people to be an unofficial American holiday. It is the second-largest day for eating food in the United States, after Thanksgiving. It is so much fun that people love to have parties. If you want to throw a great Super Bowl party, you should be sure to have lots of food and invite lots of your friends and family. It is even better when people bring pizza, candy, cupcakes or cake! Then you can enjoy great food, great company and enjoy the game!

When I have a Super Bowl party I invite my friends to my house. We like to guess which commercial is going to be on first, which team will win, and who will score the first touchdown.

Since the Super Bowl is soon, here are some last-minute ideas to make your party great:

• Get drinks like soda, juice, and water.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

• Don’t forget to get paper goods like plates, cups and utensils.

• Start the night off with some chips and nachos.

• You are going to need some appetizers like mozzarella sticks and/or wings.

• Order pizza.

• Get cakes, cupcakes, and ice cream.

Lastly, remember to have lots of fun!