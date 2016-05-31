‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows’ review

We traveled to the AMC Theater in Manhattan to see a preview of the new movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.” The movie stars the four Ninja Turtles, April O’Neil, Casey Jones, Rocksteady and Bebop. In the movie adventure, the brothers had to use all of their skills to defeat the Foot Clan, Shredder, and the Kraang in order to save New York City and the world. They had to do this while at the same time staying undercover.

There were many thrilling adventures in the story from beginning to end. For example, the opening scene involved a high-speed car chase involving the Tartaruga Truck. Shredder, Rocksteady and Bebop were being transported from one jail to another, and they were attacked. They escaped and Shredder joined forces with Kraang and Dr. Baxter Stockmanto take the world to another dimension.

Rocksteady and Bebop were transformed into a rhinoceros and warthog respectively. The Ninjas had to bail out of a plane while traveling to Brazil to find an antidote for Kraang’s ooze, (One of the brothers was afraid to jump. Can you guess which one?), and they went over a waterfall into a deep body of water where they met an interesting character. The closing scenes involved them wanting to help two of the characters, April (Megan Fox) and Casey (Stephen Amell), save the universe. But to do so, they would have to come “out of the shadows.”

An interesting and shocking part of the story is when the Ninja Turtles get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Smart-thinking Donatello discovers an antidote for the ooze that turns humans into animals. Donatello reverses it to change animals into humans.

The movie was action-packed and very colorful. There were many special effects and interesting transformations. The movie also teaches some important lessons, such as the value of friendship, the importance of teamwork and the goal of accepting yourself as you are and trying to be the best you can be.

We all agreed that this movie was excellent. We gave it 5 smiles and recommend that you see it. It is rated PG-13 for cartoonish violence, but we made it through with lots of laughs and sitting on the edge of our seats because of all the adventures.