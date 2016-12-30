The Building Team: Making school better

Imagine an organization that makes a school better. Well, we have that here at Washington Street School.

The Building Team is a committee for our school that Valerie Mazzone, our principal, started. It was started to develop a strong sense of passion and giving in the school’s students.

This is a nonprofit organization. That means that all of the money raised goes to charity and the Bernini Gardens, which is part of our school’s courtyard. The events that we like to raise money from are bake sales, craft fairs and special events like St. Baldrick’s. Kids and adults shave their heads for money. All the money we get goes to St. Baldrick’s, which is a charity for kids with cancer.