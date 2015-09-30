The Giving Tree charity event is a very positive experience

Have you ever participated in a charity event? At my school, we do an event called The Giving Tree. We have a small tree with tags hanging off it. Each tag has different specifications on it such as: "11-year-old boy, toy," and we would buy a gift according to what the tag(s) said. We did this for the people who don't have much money to buy Christmas presents. Participating in The Giving Tree was a positive experience for the students at my school and I would love to do it again!