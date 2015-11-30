‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2’ review

Are you a true “Hunger Games” fan, “real or not real?” You will say real to “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2”. We were able to preview the movie on Tuesday before it came out to the public. We were totally satisfied with the conclusion of the series.

This movie is based off of the Suzanne Collins book trilogy, “The Hunger Games.” Collins was on the New York Times bestseller list for her writing of this series, and the movie did the book justice.

The things we liked about this movie were the acting, sound effects, and the special effects. We liked how the movie followed the book; it was very intense and kept you on the edge of your seat. The movie showed Katniss Everdeen (played by Jennifer Lawrence) as you would see her in the book and we like how Peeta’s (Josh Hutcherson) character evolved. The costumes and makeup really showed the characters’ personalities, especially Tigris (Eugenie Bondurant). The special effects made all the characters come alive — the Mutt Lizards were extremely scary.

The producers did a stunning job of bringing the book to life. They showed Pollox and his brother just as you would picture them when you were reading. They did include some different details about characters that may surprise you, but it added to the intensity of the movie.

We thought it was an exceptional movie and highly recommend this movie to all. In our opinion the movie had award-winning acting and will draw you in from the beginning. As true “Hunger Games” fans and to all of you out there that are as well, it was a perfect ending to a perfect series.

The movie is rated PG-13, but if you read the book it should be OK!

Rating: 5 smiles