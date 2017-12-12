The Little Gym opens new location in Rockville Centre

The Little Gym, a learning center for children, recently opened its newest location in Rockville Centre.

Children ages 4 months to 12 years can check out gymnastics-based classes that focus on mental, physical and social development. There are parent-child classes for children 10 months to 3 and children's classesfor kids ages 3 to 12.

The gym also offers other activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, karate and more. Kindermusik, a children's music and movement program, is offered, in addition to the WonderKids Club, an enrichment program of active learning, creative play with Duplo bricks, story time and more. The class schedule rotates and is a curriculum-based program.

An annual family membership is $40 a year. Memberships include discounted birthday parties, member-only parties and special classes. Birthday parties regularly begin at $400 for 15 children. Parent Survival Nights take place once a month on Saturdays from 6 to 9 p.m., letting kids play and parents enjoy a night out.

Class sign-ups are available by the season, which correlates with the school year or the summer, when summer camps are available. The price of each class is $25.

The Little Gym is located at 298 Merrick Rd. For more information, visit thelittlegym.com.