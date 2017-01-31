These tips can help you stay focused

Do you think that you have problems focusing or listening? It happens to most kids from time to time, especially with winter break right around the corner. Maybe these tips can help you.

* If you fail once, don’t give up! Use reminders like sticky notes so whenever you start your day, you’ll remember to try to stay focused. Or you can ask a parent or sibling to remind you, but they may not want to.

* Practice is a solution.

* If you ever see improvement, don’t stop. Remember, practice makes (almost) perfect, so don’t stop until you think or feel like you’ve mastered being focused, which you can also test at school.

* If none of these works, ask a parent or guardian. Maybe they can help you do these tips. Remember that these tips are for focus and listening.

Did these tips help you stay focused? Well, good job!