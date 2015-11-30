Tips on dealing with bullies, cyber bullying

How can you beat the bullies? I had an experience with a bully. The bully would always call me names, or tell her friends I did something when I didn’t. The bully mostly made me feel left out and I felt that my friends didn’t really want to hang out with me when the other girl was around. Here is my way to deal with bullies: Bullies like when you get mad or start to get upset, so try not to let them know you are sad or mad. The second tip is to start talking with your parents or an adult you know well enough to trust. They can help you and tell you what you should say and do when the bully comes back again. If the bullying becomes worse, you have someone to help you.

If you are being cyberbullied: Document what the bully is saying. If the bullying gets out of hand, you can use it and give it to your school principal, teacher, or parent. This will show the adult proof of what the bully is saying. I hope my tips were helpful if you ever are to get bullied. Don’t be afraid to stand up and speak out.