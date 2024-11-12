Toddler hours at Long Island's indoor trampoline parks provide safe space to play

Little ones and their caregivers won't have to duck for cover when letting out steam at Long Island's indoor trampoline adventure parks when they visit during designated toddler hours.

A trip to Bounce! in Syosset is a weekly occurrence for Jacqueline Barsotti, 28, of Melville, and her 1-year-old daughter, Stella. "She makes it her own," Barsotti says of the park's toddler hours, during which the venue is only open to children ages six and younger. "It has made her a lot more independent."

Jacqueline Barsotti and her daughter Stella, of Melville, enjoy the Toddler Town at Bounce in Syosset. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Different types of toddler fun highlights are offered in each of these five parks, which offer discounted admission during toddler time. All have staff members to help supervise.

Kids Flight time in Ronkonkoma

On Mondays through Fridays from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 to 10 a.m., Flight Adventure Park is open only to kids under 6 and their caregivers. The time block is called Kids Flight.

"Our park is space themed. Since it’s a lunar park, we have inflatable spaceships and kids jump from spaceship to spaceship," says TJ Rosselli, the park's general manager. Kids can also jump on trampolines and fall into a foam pit.

Young children can go wherever they want during toddler hours. There are basketball hoops with floor-level trampolines beneath them. "Toddlers can't dunk on the hoops, so they make up their own games," Rosselli says. That's what the hour is designed for. "Sometimes parents will play hide and seek or tag on the inflatable basketball courts," he adds.

A toddler section of the park is available too. Multiple trampolines are lined across the floor, so kids can jump from one to the next.

More info: 1850 Lakeland Ave., Ronkonkoma; 631-619-6000; flightadventurepark.com/Ronkonkoma

Cost: $15 per hour includes one toddler and one adult.

Toddler Time in Syosset

The toddler area at Bounce in Syosset. Credit: Elizabeth Sagarin

Bounce! Family Entertainment Center is known for its obstacle courses and dodgeball arenas. Duck and cover as balls take flight during busy hours. But on Thursdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to noon, the park is open just for kids ages six and under. It's designated Toddler Time, so the younger group can play with ease.

"It’s a lot less crowded, so young kids feel more comfortable running around without all the commotion," says Sydney Heihs, head of social media/marketing says. Parents may feel more relaxed, too. There's a soft play section with slides and obstacles, plus a "toddler town" with a pretend kitchen and market, plus a make-believe medical office. Kids can ride on a plush, slow carousel. There are new, furry animal scooters and Magna Tiles — large, flat tiles that stick together magnetically to form different shapes.

"During regular hours, sometimes toddlers stay away from the dodge ball area because the older ones are there," Heihs says. "But at Toddler Time, it’s more intimate." Young kids don’t think twice about playing their own simpler versions of dodge ball, jumping across countless rows of trampolines that sit right on the floor, or trying the taller slides.

More info: 330 Michael Dr., Syosset; 516-760-1300; bouncesyosset.com

Cost: $30 for one toddler and one adult.

Jumperoo in Lake Grove

Visit Urban Air Adventure Park in Lake Grove on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, from 1-4 p.m. and you'll find a park reserved for kids ages 5 and younger. "Little kids love it because the lights aren’t flashing, it’s not as dark, and there isn’t loud music," says owner Keith Handler.

Michael Berardini, 5, of Centereach, plays at Urban Air in Lake Grove during the Jumperoo session for children under the age of 6. Credit: Rick Kopstein

There’s a volcano slide known as "the climbing hill." Kids climb to the top of the inflatable volcano and slide down. There’s also a four-lane obstacle course. If you can’t make it across the obstacles, you fall into a giant ball pit. A tube playground is a three-level play area exclusively for littles. It includes slides, obstacles and punching bags. To top it off, there’s a big castle to play in, and match box cars to zoom across the floor.

A new attraction open during toddler time called Flash Pads is an interactive game consisting of 100 square tiles on the floor. The tiles are electronic and light up. "They’ll definitely sleep well afterward," Handler says.

More info: 3147 Middle Country Rd., Lake Grove; 631-861-4125; urbanair.com/new-york-lake-grove

Cost: $15 per hour includes one toddler and one adult.

And in Dix Hills

Jumperoo toddler time just made its debut at Urban Air Adventure Park in Dix Hills. It’s open exclusively for kids aged 5 and younger, plus a caregiver, every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Jon Bihn says he noticed parents were looking for a quieter, less intimidating environment for their toddlers. Young children especially love the park’s Kid Zone. Little ones who are under 52 inches tall bop around the swings, slides and mini ball pit. "The big LEGO blocks are the kids’ favorite," Bihn says. "They go crazy building with them."

The park also features little-kid-friendly mini go-carts. "They’re electric and don’t have motors, so they’re easy to control," Bihn says. Last but not least, the park has trampolines galore. Parents jump along with their kids.

More info: 683A Old Country Rd., Dix Hills; 631-213-3894; urbanair.com/new-york-dix-hills

Cost: $19.95 includes one toddler and one adult.

Any time in Westbury

Eason Zhang 6, of East Meadow, at Empire Adventure Park at Samanea in Westbury. Credit: Debbie Egan-Chin

Empire Adventure Park doesn’t offer toddler hours, but there are special areas designed for younger kids. Find a soft-play area with padded mats, a new jumping game where kids can see themselves leaping on a video screen and inflatables and a small slide. Little ones can jump on a small trampoline while facing a life-size screen of animated images ranging from fireworks to trees to piles of blocks. As a child jumps or moves, the image on the screen responds to it.

More info: 1500 Old Country Rd., Unit 231, Westbury; 516-992-6778; empireadventurepark.com

Cost: $15.99 includes one child and one parent for two hours.