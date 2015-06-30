'Tom Gates: Excellent Excuses' is a book full of weird

"Tom Gates: Excellent Excuses (And Other Good Stuff)," by Liz Pichon (Candlewick Press) is a really good book. It's about Tom Gates' silly life and weird family. Tom Gates has a friend named Derek Fingle and at least he's not weird! They have a band together called Dog Zombies, but the band is horrible. They have to practice more and they practice in Derek's garage. The band made a song called "Delia's a Weirdo." By the way, Delia is Tom's sister and she picks on him so he just wants to get back at her. Delia has a boyfriend named Ed, but he's a little weird too and Tom does not want them together. Tom's grandma is weird because she cooks weird things. Even his grandpa is weird because he will forget to put his dentures in sometimes and then he talks funny!

I really loved this book. It was funny and it had a lot of excitement. I think people who are fans of "Diary of a Wimpy Kid" would like this book because it has a similar style. If you like to read about silly and weird things, then this is the book for you!

RATING 5 smiles