Toy review: Stomp & Chomp Grimlock Transformer

I played with the Stomp & Chomp Grimlock Transformer (Hasbro). I think this toy is mostly for boys but I guess girls can play with it too. This Transformer has lights and sounds and guess what? It turns into a robot that's more than 20 inches long. Its eyes light up when you pull on the back. It also comes with weapons like a sword, a purple circle that has spikes, and a red, gray and bronze machine gun that shoots bullets. It comes with a mini Optimus Prime transformer that can't move. He has one magnet on each foot. This is a great toy and I think you should get it especially if you are a big fan of the Transformers.

AGES 5 and older

RATING 5 smiles