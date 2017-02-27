Travel through time with this interesting book

I very much enjoyed the book, “Time Traveling with a Hamster,” by Ross Welford (Random House). The main theme of the book is time travel, and the details might get confusing for a younger reader. The storyline is obviously fictional but the author bases it on real scientific facts that could even baffle adults. Even though I’m not particularly interested in time travel or science fiction, the story held my interest. In fact, I read it over the course of two days! I would recommend this to kids in sixth grade or older.