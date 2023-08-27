Waterdrinker North Fork opening in Riverhead

Waterdrinker Family Farm is opening a second location this fall — it will be leasing property from the Garden of Eve Organic Farm and Market in Riverhead, rebranding it as Waterdrinker North Fork.

Waterdrinker will expand the family activities at the Riverhead location, says farm manager Marc Weiss. “We’re going to be kicking into high gear in mid-September. We’ll have our haunted corn maze; we’ll have a playground; we’ll have pumpkin picking,” he says.

The original Waterdrinker location in Manorville has been in operation since 2018. "We love the North Fork and thought we could bring something new," Weiss says of expanding.

An activity alley at the Riverhead location will offer jump pads, giant basketball hoops, a John Deere tractor, and Noah’s Ark play sculpture. It’s double the size of the former Garden of Eve activity center, "with twice as many activities. We bought all new playground equipment. We’re revamping their raceway pedal cars. There’s talk to do a mini-golf course like we have at our other location,” he says.

WATERDRINKER NORTH FORK WHERE 4560 Sound Ave., Riverhead is the new location; 663 Wading River Rd., Manorville is the original COST Entry to the Manorville location will be $20 per person with 2 and younger free; entry to the Riverhead location has yet to be determined, Weiss says. Food will be additional, as will pumpkins and sunflower stalks, he says. INFO 631-878-8653, water-drinker.com

TIME FOR CHANGE

Eve Kaplan-Walbrecht of Garden of Eve says she wanted to make her farming operation less stressful and complex, so she thought having Waterdrinker take over part of the farm operations would be a good match.

Sign up for the Family newsletter Never run out of fun ideas to do with the kids. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“We opened up the Garden of Eve farm market in 2005, which was the year my first child was born. Now, he’s headed off to college,” she says. She’s retaining the vegetable farming on 45 acres and continuing the community supported agriculture program and sales at area farmers markets. Waterdrinker has agreed to continue to farm organically on the land they are leasing, both Kaplan-Walbrecht and Weiss say.

Waterdrinker will take over the market and events. “We’re doing a lot of the same things we do at our Waterdrinker location in Manorville,” Weiss says.

CORN MAZES AND MORE

Weiss says he plans to move the Pirate corn maze that has been at the Manorville location over to the Riverhead location and create a new corn maze at the original Waterdrinker. Its theme will be a nod to the other activities at the two properties.

It will be called The Tulip Tunnel of Terror, a reference to Waterdrinker’s annual Tulip Festival. “Some ghosts unfortunately took over the tunnel,” he says. There’ll also be a vampire, a play on Garden of Eve’s annual Garlic Festival.

The Garlic Festival will be moved to the Manorville location just for this year — from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 16 and 17 — before returning to Riverhead next fall, Weiss says. The vampire that remains in the corn maze is immune to the repelling power of garlic, he jokes.

Both Waterdrinker locations will have new photo opportunities, Weiss says. “We’re working all the way up until opening day to have new activities for families,” Weiss says.