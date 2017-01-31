We voted — ‘The Voice’ vs. ‘Dancing With the Stars’

It’s 8 o’clock on Monday night and everyone is fighting for the remote. My mom and I want to watch “The Voice.” My dad, sister and brother want to watch “Dancing With the Stars.” Who will win the remote — Team “Voice” or Team “Dancing”?

“The Voice” is an Emmy Award winner with four phenomenal singing legends as judges. The best singers from all over America compete to win the grand prize. There are several high pressure rounds to “The Voice,” such as the blind auditions, the battles, the knockouts, the playoffs, the live shows, and of course, the finals.

“Dancing With the Stars” is a show where famous people are partnered with professional dancers to show off their skills. Each week the dancers have to perform a newly learned dance that goes along with the weekly theme, in very colorful and vibrant costumes.

These shows are different and similar in many ways. For “The Voice,” you have to have years of practice in singing because the minute you step onstage you know everyone is watching you. What matters the most is that you get at least one judge to turn around his or her chair. This way you are guaranteed to move on to the next round.

“Dancing With the Stars,” is a little more complicated. You have to be willing to practice dancing for hours and hours every day. Also, if you decide to be on the show, you have to be somewhat good at dancing or you’re going to be the one to go home.

The judges on the most recent season of “The Voice” were Adam Levine, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Blake Shelton. Each judge has a special genre that they sing. Some of the “Dancing With the Stars” judges are Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Julianne Hough. Both shows have highly skilled judges.

I am not much into the dancing but I do like the show. I love watching “The Voice” because I’m a big music fan and maybe one day I can go on the show and get the judges to turn their chairs. So in my opinion I would turn my chair for the . . . “Voice.” Who would you turn your chair for?

I asked 30 students which show they preferred and these were the scores:

“The Voice” 24

“Dancing With the Stars” 6

Almost everyone agrees that “The Voice” is the show to watch.