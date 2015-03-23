Wendy's offering unlimited Jr. Frostys with purchase of $1 key tag

For just $1, Wendy’s customers can buy a Frosty Key Tag that entitles them to a free Jr. Frosty with every purchase for the remainder of 2015. Tags will be sold as long as supplies last, and 90 cents from every dollar will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption to help find families for children in foster care.

This is the second year Wendy’s is promoting the program nationwide. Last year’s program raised more than $2.9 million. The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption was started by Wendy's founder Dave Thomas, who was himself adopted.

“At Wendy’s, we believe that every child deserves a family and have worked tirelessly to help children find loving homes,” said Liz Geraghty, Wendy’s vice president of marketing. “Right now, there are more than 100,000 children in foster care waiting to be adopted. The Frosty Key Tag Program gives our customers a chance to impact the lives of these children in their own communities, while enjoying Frosty treats all year long.”



The Wendy's system includes more than 6,500 franchise and Company restaurants in the United States and 28 countries and U.S. territories worldwide.

For more information, visit wendys.com/adoption or davethomasfoundation.org, or call 1-800-ASK-DTFA.