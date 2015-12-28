When you’re playing a game who is supposed to stop the shots on net? A goalie! Goalies are most important as a player whether for soccer, lacrosse or my favorite game, hockey. Hockey goalies wear equipment so that when someone takes a shot on them, they don’t get hurt. The goalies wear pads, a helmet, chest pads, elbow pads, a blocker and a glove. Before goalies play, they have to stretch out so when they make stretch saves, they don’t pull a muscle. That is why goalies are important and you should love your goalie!