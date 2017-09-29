Why it’s important to learn another language

Learning another language is important for many different reasons. One reason is that it helps you learn about other people and their cultures. It can help you expand your view of the world, and it encourages respect for other ethnic groups. It also can contribute to the achievement of national goals, such as economic development or national security.

If you go to another country and need to get directions or know things about the place where you are, you will need to know their language to communicate and find your way. Knowing another language can also help you understand others and where they come from — for example, modes of thought and viewpoints available only in the foreign language and its culture, and practical skills that may be used in other disciplines.

Learning another language is just very helpful and useful in everyday life for learning, helping, growing, and understanding others and their cultures. That is why my classmates and I are so glad that we are learning Spanish.