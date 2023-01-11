'The Addams Family,' 'Frozen Jr.' and more Long Island winter theater productions for families

Family musicals with a twist are popping up all over Long Island. Familiar characters are stretched beyond their usual roles and sent on new wild and crazy adventures.

In a Sid Jacobson JCC Community Theater production of the "Addams Family" (from the original 2010 Broadway show), Morticia and Gomez Addams discover their 18-year-old daughter, Wednesday, has fallen in love with a “normal” boy from Ohio. When Wednesday invites her fiance and his family for dinner, the other spooky-kooky Addams family members struggle to serve something other than a typical marinated lizard gizzard meal.

Other Long Island productions are filled with twists and turns. An original version of "The Wizard of Oz" begins with Dorothy as the editor of a school newspaper; a show about "The Tortoise and the Hare" takes place 10 years after their famous race; in the musical "Disney Frozen Jr.," there’s a new character.

After each show, the fun must go on. Head to an eatery that features a snack that relates to a highlight from the musical you and your friends and family have just enjoyed. Here are four ways you can make a day of a musical and a meal.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY: A SHOW AND A BITE

When Wednesday Addams begs her parents, Morticia and Gomez, to serve an edible meal to her “normal” fiance and his family, it’s not possible. To try to save the day, Uncle Fester comically digs up Addams ancestors to help bring these two very different families together. Characters range from Lurch the butler, who only grunts, to “spooky-kooky-ooky” relatives from the past who come and go throughout this musical.

Theatre Arts director Susan Kalman explains, “We all know the Addams family has its spooky quirks, but the show isn’t scary at all. Everything has a humorous tone. The music is great. There’s lots of dancing. It’s funny. There are poignant moments, sweet scenes, and it’s family friendly.”

The show’s creative team includes a lighting director who has worked on Broadway, plus a director, costume designer, music director, actors and musicians who have all been part of countless productions in the tristate area.

“The show has a little bit of everything,” Kalman adds. “There are even nostalgic finger-snapping moments for those who remember the TV show from the '60s.”

During the performance, characters break up and make up, but Kalman marvels at the ultimate, underlying message. “It’s really sweet to see the way families from two different worlds come together and accept each other. It’s pure fun.”

A MEAL TO MATCH

After the show, take a 20-minute drive for a spooky meal at The Haunted House of Hamburgers in Farmingdale. Each dish has an Addams Family-like name such as Cobweb Cobb salad or Vampire Bat Wings, but the actual foods are standard meals. Ongoing wolf howls, cackling witches and other spooky sound effects will enhance your dining experience.

SHOW INFO Sid Jacobson JCC Community Theater at Rubenstein Auditorium; 300 Forest Drive, East Hills; 516-484-1545; sjjcc.org; Performances Feb. 4 at 7 p.m., Feb. 5 at 2 p.m., Feb. 11 at 7 p.m., Feb. 12 at 2 p.m., Appropriate age for 8 and older; price: $25 for JCC members, seniors, students, $30 nonmembers

MEAL INFO Haunted House of Hamburgers; 330 Fulton St., Farmingdale; 516-777-1031, hhhamburgers.com

TWISTS ON OZ AND AESOPS FABLES

"Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz" and "The House That Jack Built" are two original versions of children’s musicals at Theater Three in Port Jefferson. Jeffrey Sanzel, executive artistic director at Theatre Three Productions, writes the book for each children’s musical and lyrics for some of the songs. “I love getting back to these wonderful classic stories that might be new to this generation," he says. Every tale is written uniquely for the stage because Sanzel wants kids to come to the theater and see something different.

Sanzel’s shows also omit the violence found in the original tales. For example, in one classic version of the story of "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," Goldilocks jumps out the window before the bears discover her in their home. In Sanzel’s version, Goldilocks has to do community service for trespassing.

"The House That Jack Built" is a musical mixture of Aesop’s Fables ("Lion and the Mouse," "The Bremen Town Musicians," "The Fisherman and His Wife," etc.). Each fable has its own style and moral. The overall performance begins in a beach house during a rainstorm. The people who live there can’t go out, so they decide to tell stories. As they do, they become the characters in the fables and use objects in the house to bring the tales to life. A hat on a chair becomes a costume, or a curtain rod becomes the branch on a tree.

The audience is encouraged to participate throughout the show. During "The Fisherman and His Wife," the audience becomes the waves and kids sing along with the actors during a calypso song. In the story of "The Bremen Town Musicians," every time an animal has an idea, the audience shouts, “Ding!”

"Dorothy’s Adventures In Oz" is produced with Theatre Three’s new, original script and music. It’s based on the classic book rather than the MGM movie. Instead of beginning the story on a farm in Kansas, Dorothy is the editor of her school newspaper. A tornado is about to hit, so she hunkers down with the lunch lady who becomes Glinda in Oz, the handyman who becomes the Wizard of Oz, and a teacher who ends up as the Wicked Witch of the West.

When Dorothy lands in Oz, she meets the Scarecrow, Tin Man the Cowardly Lion, and brings out the best in them as well as herself. Sanzel explains, “Since this is a children’s version, it’s smaller, but still has amazing special effects. We’ve got a broom that lights up and smokes, a crystal ball that glows, and very high-end lighting. The costumes are incredible. There are no blackout pauses during the show, so kids won’t be bored. Most importantly, it’s a tale about hope.”

A MEAL TO MATCH

After the shows, have an imaginative meal at The Secret Garden Tearoom and Gift Shoppe in Port Jefferson. The tiny cafe is filled with countless floral cups and saucers, flowers galore, porcelain dolls and animal trinkets and elegant hats. Enjoy a lovely range of teas, including mini versions for children that can be filled with hot chocolate or pink lemonade. To accompany a cup of tea, order anything from a partridge in a pear tree salad, to scones, soup, tea sandwiches or dessert.

SHOW INFO Theatre Three; 412 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-928-9100, theaterthree.com; appropriate for ages 4 and older

"The House That Jack Built": 11 a.m. performances on Jan. 21, 28, Feb. 4, Feb. 11; 3 p.m. performance on Jan. 29; admission: $10 per ticket; sensory sensitive performance Jan. 22 at 11 a.m., admission: free

"Dorothy’s Adventures in Oz": 11 a.m. performances on Feb. 22, 23, 24, March 4, 11, 18; 3 p.m. performance on March 12; $10 per ticket: sensory performance Feb. 26 at 11 a.m., admission: free

MEAL INFO The Secret Garden Tearoom & Gift Shoppe; 225 Main St., Port Jefferson; 631-476-8327, thesecretgardentearoom.com; the cafe reopens after vacation on Jan. 21

THE TORTOISE AND THE HARE — THE NEXT GENERATION

This is a high-tech form of children’s theater created by Lightwire Theater production company. In the show, the actors are dressed in black so the audience can’t see them. However, the audience can see their costumes which light up in the dark.

Each costume is a combination of aluminum rods, metal objects such as skateboard wheels or pieces of household items. They’re melded together to form the shapes of animals, flowers and characters. Multicolored fluorescent LED lights are then placed on the melded costumes to make them glow.

Stephanie Turner, director of education and outreach for the Tilles Center says, “It looks like an optical illusion. You’re seeing the characters come to life in the dark. The actors tell the futuristic story of the 'Tortoise and the Hare' through movement, dance, music and an occasional narrative voice. Music styles range from classical to pop music. The show is for young children and very easy to follow.”

The performance begins with the traditional race between the tortoise and the hare. However, the tale soon carries them 10 years into the future, when the two characters now have children of their own — Hare. Jr. and Tortoise Jr. Their kids have smartphones and tech games, have lost their connection with life experience, and are trapped inside a video game. Despite their differences, the parent tortoise and hare must come together and race to rescue their children. Along the way, they encounter a wolf, have a sword fight with giant forks and much more. At the end of the show, the actors come out in their black costumes and show the audience how their lights work.

There’s a bonus workshop before the show begins. Families can try black light activities. Children can act out parts of the upcoming show and do puppet making craft activities. The workshop is in the lobby and is free with the price of a theater ticket.

A MUNCH TO MATCH

To continue the glow after the show, take a drive to the Sweet Shop in Glen Cove. Pick up a packet of Graffiti Splash Candy Spray. Your body won’t glow the way the costumes did in the show, but your tongue will turn bright blue or green.

SHOW INFO Tilles Center for the Performing Arts LIU Post Concert Hall; 720 Northern Blvd., Brookville; 516-299-3100, tillescenter.org; appropriate for ages 4 and older; performances: Jan. 28 at 2 p.m.; family workshop: Jan. 28 at 12:30; admission: tickets begin at $19; family workshop free with show ticket.

MUNCH INFO Sweet Shop; 55 Forest Ave., Glen Cove; 516-200-5526, sweetshopeats.com

DISNEY FROZEN JR. WITH TWISTS

“The biggest difference between 'Frozen Jr.' and the standard 'Frozen' show is the cast,” says Jennifer Collester, director of production at the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport. “We cast talented local students from our classes and Long Island talent pool. The show is performed completely by kids ages 10 to 18.” She adds, “One of our favorite things about 'Frozen Jr.' is seeing all the kids in the audience who come dressed as their favorite characters. After the performance, they’ll have the opportunity to meet some of the cast from the show and receive autographs.”

'Frozen Jr.' is a shorter production that's geared toward a younger audience who may not be ready to sit through a full-length version. There are a few scenes and songs that are omitted, but all the popular favorites are still there. The actors sing live along with a professional music track. Kids in the audience are encouraged to join Elsa singing “Let It Go,” “Love Is An Open Door” and “Do You Want To Build A Snowman?”

Collester says with a smile, “There’s also a very fun character named Oaken who sings a funny song not found in the movie. There are cute dance numbers and many beautiful costumes. For those wondering how the icy, frozen effect is created on stage, you’ll have to come and see.”

A MEAL TO MATCH

To keep the frozen experience going after the show, have a frozen hot chocolate at Soul Brew in Huntington, St. James or Bellmore. Frozen flavor choices include mocha or white chocolate, banana, s’more, rainbow cookie, raspberry or peanut butter cup. Pair it with a creative salad, sandwich, or fun dish from the kids’ menu.

SHOW INFO John W. Engeman Theater Northport; 250 Main St., Northport; 631-261-2900, engemantheater.com; appropriate for all ages; performances every weekend beginning Feb. 4 through March 5, every Saturday at 11 a.m., every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.; sensory sensitive performance is on Feb. 18 at 11 a.m.

MEAL INFO Soul Brew: three locations — 387 New York Ave., Huntington; 556 N. Country Rd., St James; 2718 Grand Ave., Bellmore; soulbrew.coffee