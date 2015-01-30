World War II plane collection

What do you have on your shelf? Is it baseball cards, football cards, or posters? What I have on my shelf has wings, a piston engine and decals. Some of these objects fit one person and some others fit three to five people. Can you guess what it is? One could say that this fascination is my Grandpa Joe's fault. I became fascinated with World War II model planes because of my Grandpa Joe. He was stationed in China and the Philippines. The stories he told about the dogfights really piqued my interest in aircrafts.

My favorite aircraft of that time was the B-17E. I proudly display it on my shelf. It always reminds me of victory in battles it won. When I look at these models, I envision them flying in formation. I hope this article reminds you of why you started a collection.