Would you rather be rich or happy?

How would you feel if you were rich for the rest of your life? Would you rather be happy? Well we were wondering the same thing. So, we decided to survey a group of fourth and fifth graders.

I'd rather be happy: 80

I'd rather be rich: 12

Of course, it would be fun being rich, you can get whatever you want whenever you want. You can buy a private jet, a mansion, and go on vacation to really cool places. But would you sit alone in a big house feeling sad?

Well, if you are happy all the time you will have a great life.