"Writer to Writer" book will help you be the best writer you can be

The book "Writer to Writer: From Think to Ink," Gail Carson Levine (Harper), is a book about how to become the best writer that you can be. Gale is a bestselling author. She also has her own blog and she lets people ask her questions about writing and difficulties that they are having. The blog helped her get deeper into the "how to's" of writing.

Every chapter has a part where she tells you to write about a random topic. She also adds in little poems or a paragraph from a book and wants you to elaborate on it. She knows that you cannot become a great writer in a nanosecond. That why she helps you through the process of it. The last line in every chapter is "Have fun and save what you write!" She says save what you write because if you throw some of your writing away or delete it, you might regret it later.

This is a great book if you are interested in writing as a profession. You can become the best writer that you can be.