Yeshiva Har Torah students donate hair to Israeli kids with cancer

The Fun Salon in West Hempstead hosted haircuts recently for students from Yeshiva Har Torah in Little Neck who donated their hair to make wigs for Israeli kids with cancer.

About a dozen first- through eighth-grade girls from Nassau County and Queens, their teachers and parents, had ponytails cut off for shipment. The hair was sent to the Zichron Menachem organization in Israel.

The PTA announced the effort several months ago so kids would know to grow their hair. Nearby businesses donated food and drinks for the event.