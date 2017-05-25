Things to DoFamily

Yeshiva Har Torah students donate hair to Israeli kids with cancer

Orit Lax of West Hempstead, an art teacher at Yeshiva...

Orit Lax of West Hempstead, an art teacher at Yeshiva Har Torah in Little Neck, and her daughter, Adina, a fifth-grader at the school, hold hair they donated to make wigs for Israeli kids with cancer. Credit: Effie Hazut Photography

By Beth Whitehousebeth.whitehouse@newsday.comBethWhitehouse1

The Fun Salon in West Hempstead hosted haircuts recently for students from Yeshiva Har Torah in Little Neck who donated their hair to make wigs for Israeli kids with cancer.

About a dozen first- through eighth-grade girls from Nassau County and Queens, their teachers and parents, had ponytails cut off for shipment. The hair was sent to the Zichron Menachem organization in Israel.

The PTA announced the effort several months ago so kids would know to grow their hair. Nearby businesses donated food and drinks for the event.

Beth Whitehouse

Beth Whitehouse writes about families, parenting and great things to do with the kids on Long Island. She’s been a Newsday editor and shared a 1997 Newsday staff Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the crash of TWA Flight 800.

Didn't find what you were looking for?